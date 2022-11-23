Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kumaraswamy Apologises After Video Shows Him Using Foul Language Against Ex-K'taka Speaker

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday apologized for the use of an expletive while referring to Congress legislator and former state assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 6:00 pm

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday apologized for the use of an expletive while referring to Congress legislator and former state assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Kumaraswamy's apology came after his video during a private conversation went viral.

"The word I used for former speaker Ramesh Kumar hurts me too. The use of that word is neither my nature, nor it is my personality. I regret if my word has hurt Ramesh Kumar or anyone else. I withdraw my words," the JD(S) second-in-command said in a tweet.

The JD(S) leader had earlier inspected a government school at Srinivaspur in Kolar district, a constituency represented by Kumar.

Explaining the circumstances which made him angry, Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Yesterday, I was very sad to see a dilapidated school in Bangavadi village of Srinivaspur Assembly Constituency. I was outraged to hear that the children were attending classes under a 'Peepal' tree for the past two to three years."

The former chief minister said he used the invective in anger but never intended to insult anyone.

"I want to clarify that the tears in the eyes of children became a reason behind my outburst," Kumaraswamy said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Give Message Of Peace And Conducive Atmosphere For Investors During Mangaluru Visit: H D Kumaraswamy to PM

Uniting Secular Parties: Congress Has No Credibility, Says H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah Secretaries Were Pegasus ‘Targets’ During 2019 Karnataka Political Turmoil

Tags

National H D Kumaraswamy 'Peepal' Tree Karnataka K R Ramesh Kumar Bangavadi Village Srinivaspur Assembly Constituency
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?