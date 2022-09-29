Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Kumaon Literature Festival To Return In Physical Avatar After 2 Years

Besides insightful talks, there will also be food stalls serving local Kumaon delicacies and a full-fledged 'Kumaon Bazaar' showcasing regional wellness products, award winning knitwear brands that involve mountain village women, handicrafts and Aipan art.

The Kumaon literature festival, 'Himalayan Echoes 2022', is set to return to its home Nainital in a physical avatar Image for representation

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 5:24 pm

The Kumaon literature festival, 'Himalayan Echoes 2022', is set to return to its home Nainital in a physical avatar after a hiatus of two years, starting October 8. Founded by author-social entrepreneur Janhavi Prasada and mentored by eminent writer Namita Gokhale, the theme of the festival, now in its seventh edition, is 'C.A.L.M.' -- Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains.

"Himalayan Echoes is a celebration of mountain voices from across the northern belt of India. It's a gem of a festival where arts, crafts, local cuisine and music come together under one banner. It is the only mountain festival in India that has 'environment' at its core. That is why I also call it the 'environment festival' of India," said Prasada in a statement.

Talk on cinema and live music performance by Ajay Bijli, chairman and MD of PVR Cinemas, with his band 'Random Order'; a session emphasising on ayurveda by Kavita Khosla, creator of the wellness brand Purearth; and an informative session by Daleep Akoi on tigers and the legendary conservationist Jim Corbett are among the many highlights of the festival.

"It's my first ever experience of a mountain festival where I will be speaking on Cinema and 25 years of PVR and I have a surprise performance planned with my band," said Bijli.

Besides insightful talks, there will also be food stalls serving local Kumaon delicacies and a full-fledged 'Kumaon Bazaar' showcasing regional wellness products, award winning knitwear brands that involve mountain village women, handicrafts and Aipan art.

Himalayan Echoes is a platform created to have meaningful dialogues about the Himalayas, and to promote books, poetry, and research associated with the mountains. It will come to a close on October 9.

(With PTI inputs)

