Kolkata: Over 12 Lakh Commuters Travelled On Howrah Maidan To Esplanade Metro Stretch In 30 Days

According to a statement by the Metro Railway Kolkata, during the period from March 15 to April 14, it earned Rs 1.75 crore on the Green Line.

Kolkata: Over 12 Lakh Commuters Travelled On Howrah Maidan To Esplanade Metro Stretch In 30 Days Photo: File Image
Since the launch of the Metro rail service from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade a month back, a record 12.14 lakh commuters travelled along the stretch, a part of which runs below the Hooghly river.

Commuters also found it convenient to switch corridors at Esplanade and Kavi Subhash Metro stations (New Garia in south Kolkata) with integrated tickets.

Commercial Metro services on the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch on the Green Line, and Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby crossing) stretch on the Orange Line have started from March 15.

