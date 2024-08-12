National

FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

In their letter, Federation of Resident Doctors Association declared a nationwide suspension of elective services in hospitals on Monday, August 12, in solidarity with the state-run RG Kar Medical College residents.

Photo: PTI
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written to Home Minister, Amit Shah, demanding action over the murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal.

In their letter, FORDA declared a nationwide suspension of elective services in hospitals on Monday, August 12, in solidarity with the state-run RG Kar Medical College residents.

Photo: PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Hospital's Principal Resigns, CM Mamata Says 'Will Let CBI Probe If...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

FORDA listed five key demands in the letter, including the expeditious acceptance of residents' demands and the resignation of responsible authorities, such as the Principal, MSVP, Dean, HOD of pulmonary medicine, and ACP of RG Kar MC&H police outpost. The association also called for an end to police brutality against protesting doctors and swift justice for the deceased, as well as due compensation for her family.

Hospital services across West Bengal continue to remain disrupted on Monday due to strike by junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees over the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Doctor Death: Accused Went Back Home After Crime, Washed His Clothes; Police Finds Blood In His Shoe

Read FORDA’s Letter To Amit Shah Here

“Date: 12-08-2024

To The Hon'ble Home Minister, Government of India,

New Delhi-110011.

Subject: Nationwide Halting of Elective Services in hospitals in Solidarity with R.G. Kar Medical College Residents- From Monday, 12th August, 24

Sir,

We write today with a heavy heart to reiterate our deep condemnation of the tragic events at R.G. Kar Medical College. The horrific circumstances surrounding the death of a second-year resident doctor, represent perhaps the greatest travesty to have occurred in the history of the resident doctor community. It is an affront not only to our profession but to the very essence of humanity.

In our previous communication yesterday, we expressed our outrage and called for urgent action. Today, we are compelled to escalate our response. All Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) and medical associations across the country have joined us in this fight against injustice.

As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of R.G. Kar, we have started nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals starting Monday, 12th August. This decision is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay.

Our demands are as follows: 

  1. Expeditious Acceptance of Residents' Demands: The demands of the residents of R.G. Kar Medical College must be accepted and acted upon swiftly.

  2. Resignation of all the responsible authorities, which include Principal, MSVP, Dean, HOD of pulmonary medicine, ACP of RG Kar MC&H police outpost, who could not perform their duty of protecting the dignity and life of a WOMAN who was in this case an on duty doctor who was in this case an on duty doctor.

  3. No Police Brutality: There must be a firm assurance that no police of the protesting doctors will occur. Their right to protest peacefully must be respected. 

  4. Swift Justice for the Deceased: Justice must be served swiftly, and due compensation provided to the family of the deceased.

  5. Security Protocols for Healthcare Workers and formation of Expert committee: The Union government must release and enforce a mandated protocol for the security of healthcare workers across all hospitals, ensuring strict compliance and speed up ratifying the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

This is an urgent necessity and should be completed without delay. FORDA stands ready to contribute and provide any assistance necessary to achieve these goals. We hope that the government will take immediate action to address our demands and ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals.

Thanking you in anticipation”.

