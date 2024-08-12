FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of R.G. Kar, we have started nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals starting Monday, 12th August. This decision is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay.

Our demands are as follows:

Expeditious Acceptance of Residents' Demands: The demands of the residents of R.G. Kar Medical College must be accepted and acted upon swiftly. Resignation of all the responsible authorities, which include Principal, MSVP, Dean, HOD of pulmonary medicine, ACP of RG Kar MC&H police outpost, who could not perform their duty of protecting the dignity and life of a WOMAN who was in this case an on duty doctor who was in this case an on duty doctor. No Police Brutality: There must be a firm assurance that no police of the protesting doctors will occur. Their right to protest peacefully must be respected. Swift Justice for the Deceased: Justice must be served swiftly, and due compensation provided to the family of the deceased. Security Protocols for Healthcare Workers and formation of Expert committee: The Union government must release and enforce a mandated protocol for the security of healthcare workers across all hospitals, ensuring strict compliance and speed up ratifying the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

This is an urgent necessity and should be completed without delay. FORDA stands ready to contribute and provide any assistance necessary to achieve these goals. We hope that the government will take immediate action to address our demands and ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals.

Thanking you in anticipation”.