Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway

A blast was reported at a café in South Kolkata on Wednesday. As per local reports, at least one person has been injured due to the blast at Jodhpur Park Café.
Mousumi Das, the local municipal councillor told news agency PTI that the injured had been shifted to the hospital to treat burn injuries.
“A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion, which blew off the shutter and broke the windows. We initially thought it might have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast," she told PTI.
The blast occurred at around 11 AM, shortly after the café opened, hence no customers were present at the time of the incident.
Shortly after the blast, the café caught fire. Police and fire department officials responded promptly to the fire and brought the blaze under control.
The cause of the explosion is unclear but officials have suspected that it may have been caused by the LPG cylinder.
As per a resident, “It seems that gas may have leaked from the cylinder during the night. As the cafe remained closed, the gas accumulated. When the doors were opened in the morning, something might have ignited the gas."
Kolkata Police has filed a case and investigating the matter. The cause of the blast and fire will be declared once the findings of the investigation are released to the public.