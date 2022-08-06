Kodanad Heist-Murder Case: SIT Questions Former AIADMK Mouthpiece Editor

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist-and-murder case on Saturday questioned the former editor of AIADMK's mouthpiece.

Maruthu Alaguraj, former editor of Tamil daily 'Namathu Amma', appeared in Coimbatore before the SIT, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar.

The questioning was based on an interview that Alaguraj had given on the issue last month.

Alaguraj, a former AIADMK spokesperson, was recently expelled from the party by its interim general secretary K Palaniswami.

On April 24, 2017, a security guard was murdered and some documents were stolen from the Kodanad Estate bungalow belonging to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The SIT has so far questioned more than 250 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala.

(With PTI inputs)

