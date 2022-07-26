Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that it is unfair to hold the government or the judiciary responsible for the rising number of pending cases in courts across the country.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 10:23 pm

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it is unfair to blame the government or the judiciary for the pending cases and pointed out that while litigations are settled, double the number of cases are added to the courts' dockets every day.

Responding to a debate on the Family Court (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, he said it is a matter of concern that the number of pending cases is increasing -- from the present over 4.5 crores, they are nearing the 5-crore mark.

The minister was referring to the total number of cases pending in the Supreme Court, the 25 high courts, and the lower courts. "People question what the government, the law minister is doing. I feel sad. While raising such serious issues like pending cases, people should get into the details first," Rijiju said.

He also objected to foul or inappropriate words being used to attack the courts. "Judges work hard ... there are judges who have settled hundreds of cases in a day ... they work from 9 am to 9 pm," he said. The reason for pendency is "something else", Rijiju said.

"More cases are settled but double the number of cases are filed every day... People are becoming aware ... they approach courts for settling matter (disputes)," he added. 

