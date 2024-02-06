PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Kings Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery and good health to Britain's King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
PM Modi posted on microblogging platform X, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."
The Buckingham Palace on Monday announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.
The Buckingham Palace statement said that the Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, for which he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement read.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement further read.