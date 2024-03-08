Kerala Unveils First AI Teacher In A School

"What is the most expensive thing in the world," was a question asked by a student from the KTCT Higher Secondary School in Kallambalam here loudly, even as a humanoid draped in a saree listened attentively.

A necklace on the humanoid changed colour from green to orange, and it shook its head before giving out the answer with informative details as other children curiously listened.

This silk saree-draped humanoid is 'Iris', the first AI teacher unveiled in Kerala.

A disturbed network connection and the chatter from the children often slowed down Iris as it tried to catch the noises, presuming them to be questions asked to 'her'. And when there were too many noises, Iris took time to process the question.