Kerala Police Suspect Impersonation In PSC Exam Held In State Capital

A suspected incident of impersonation occurred during a Public Service Commission test held at Poojappura here on Wednesday, police said.

Police said one of the candidates who appeared for the test for the post of Last Grade Servant in Kerala University fled the exam centre when the invigilators began checking everyone's biometrics.

One of the invigilators told a TV channel that the person who came for the test had a beard, but the photo on the admit card was an older one in which the candidate had no beard. "When we began checking the biometrics, he got up and ran away from the test centre. The name on the hall ticket was that of one Amaljit," she claimed.

Police said that they can lodge a case and launch an investigation only after they got an official complaint from the PSC. As of now, they have only carried out a preliminary probe based on information given by the school where the test was conducted, an officer of Poojappura police station said, adding that they suspect impersonation.

In August last year, there was an incident of impersonation and cheating in the recruitment test for vacancies at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here. All the accused, who were arrested in the case, hailed from Haryana.