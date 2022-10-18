Kerala Government Launches Anti-Drug Drive Among Migrant Workers

The Kerala government on Tuesday launched a comprehensive campaign against drug abuse among migrant labourers working in various sectors of the state. Inaugurating the state-wide drive in a function held here, Minister for Labour and Skills, V Sivankutty said guest workers are playing an integral role in the manufacturing, distribution and service sectors of the southern state.

Compared to other states, the government is implementing several welfare schemes for guest workers, he noted. "But, the government is taking the reports of isolated criminal tendencies and drug menace among them very seriously. The possible spread of drug addiction in migrant labour camps will be assessed and if found, stringent action will be taken against it," the minister warned.

All necessary assistance would be ensured to them in connection with the de-addiction treatments. For this, Assistant Labour Officers would regularly visit all labour camps in the area and if consumption, exchange or distribution of any kind of intoxicant substance is found there, the police and exercise departments would jointly take strict action against it.

Apart from the de-addiction treatment, any health issues, related to the drug consumption among them, would be addressed with the support of the Health Department, Sivankutty detailed. Anyone can pass the information relating to the drug consumption among guest workers to the Labour Officer, who in turn would forward this to the respective police and excise officials and ensure that necessary action is taken.

The consumption of narcotics, which causes the death of lakhs of people every year, creates physical and mental consequences among people and disrupts the socio-economic life of individuals and families, the minister added.

