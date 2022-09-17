Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala CM Remembers Periyar On His 144th Birth Anniversary

The Chief Minister said Ramasamy is the epitome of struggles against the atrocities inflicted upon the downtrodden sections of society in the country.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 7:54 pm

On the 144th birth anniversary of reformist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended his wishes and urged everyone to uphold values of rationalism.

The Chief Minister said Ramasamy is the epitome of struggles against the atrocities inflicted upon the downtrodden sections of society in the country.

"Periyar is the epitome of our struggle against the atrocities inflicted on the downtrodden of our nation. Today, on his birth anniversary, let's pledge to uphold the values of rationality and social justice and honour his legacy. #HBDPeriyar144," Vijayan said in a tweet.

Ramasamy, addressed by his supporters and followers in reverential terms as 'Periyar', led a popular Self-Respect Movement in south India based on rationalist principles. He was the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent organisation of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 144th Birth Anniversary Rationalism Social Justice Self-Respect Movement Amil Nadu's Ruling DMK
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species