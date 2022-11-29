Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Kejriwal Govt Crossed All Limits Of Corruption In Delhi, Alleges HP CM Jairam Thakur

With many ministers behind bars over corruption charges, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur alleged Tuesday that the Arvind Kejriwal government had "crossed all limits of corruption." 

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur. Suresh Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:31 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Tuesday alleged the Arvind Kejriwal government has "crossed all limits of corruption" with many of its ministers behind bars over graft charges. 

Campaigning for BJP candidates in the December 4 Delhi civic polls, Thakur claimed he was yet to find the schools that AAP national convener Kejriwal talked about during the recent Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

He should come to Himachal Pradesh to see for himself the educational institutes there, Thakur said. 

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister campaigned for BJP candidate Smarika Sharma Jha in ward number 217, Munish Dedha in ward number 193, and Renu Chaudhary in ward number 197.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government crossed all limits of corruption during the last eight years of rule in Delhi. Their big leaders are behind bars for corruption.

"The man who entered politics on an anti-corruption plank today stands exposed and is embroiled in corruption cases. Even in Punjab, the AAP government is indulging in corruption leading rise to the drugs trade and law and order failing," Thakur said at a poll meeting.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister said Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gone to the hill state to try its luck in the assembly polls. "But it gasped even before climbing the mountains".

The BJP has been in power in Delhi's civic body for 15 years but the AAP government is not allowing it to spend the funds allocated by the Centre, Jairam Thakur alleged.

The Himachal chief minister will campaign for BJP candidates in Delhi MCD polls for three days, participating in a roadshow and addressing several poll meetings.

