Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

KCR Will Come To Power At Centre In 2024; There Won't Be I-T Raids: T'gana Minister

Whether income tax raids will take place once Telangana's chief minister forms the new government at the Centre after the 2024 elections have been ruled out by labour minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 6:34 pm

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday said there would not be raids by income tax (I-T) once Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao forms the government at the Centre after the 2024 general elections.

“In 2024, KCR’s government will come to the Centre. Then, income tax will be relaxed all over the country. There will not be any more raids. Everyone can earn whatever they can and KCR will bring in such a rule that they (people) can voluntarily pay tax. Whatever it is, there has to be a change in the country,” he said in a meeting at Siddipet.

The I-T sleuths recently conducted searches at the residences of Malla Reddy and his family members. Raids were also carried out in educational institutions.

During the raids, Reddy alleged that the CRPF personnel who accompanied the I-T officials thrashed his son.

Cases were registered on November 24 by police here against Malla Reddy for allegedly obstructing the duties of income tax officials during the searches carried out by them and also against an I-T official following a complaint by the Minister's son, police had said. 

“There are so many students in our educational institutions. They (I-T Department) say you have black money. You have stolen money. You take donations (capitation fee from students). I have never seen this anywhere. I am not scared as long as KCR is there,” Reddy further said.

Tags

National Telangana KCR Telangana Ch Malla Reddy Union Labour Minister Income Tax CRPF Malla Reddy Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor