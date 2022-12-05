Kathmandu Allows Nightclubs To Open Till 4 Am

Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Updated: 05 Dec 2022 9:33 am

Authorities in Nepal have decided to allow clubs and discotheques to operate until 4:00 am in the Kathmandu Valley. 

A joint-meeting of District Security Committee and Chief District Officer of Kathmandu decided to review the old rule and bring in the new time schedule to manage night time businesses, officials said. However, Nepal Police personnel will be monitoring the implementation of the new rule, they added.

As per the new rule, shops selling alcoholic beverages are allowed to open until 10:00pm and restaurants until mid-night. Similarly, entertainment businesses like dance bars and lounge and bars are allowed to operate until 2:00am. Clubs and discotheques can operate until 4:00am in Kathmandu.

"We hope this will help manage nightlife inside Kathmandu Valley effectively as such places can often be a crime hub if proper security is not in place," said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali, who is also the spokesperson for Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu.Till the first quarter of this year, Nepal had witnessed a steep decline in tourist inflow due to COVID 19. 

(With PTI inputs)

