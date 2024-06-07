National

Kashmir’s Voice: Bashir Dada on Art & Silence

"kal aap dhundhenge uss artist ko, uss culture ko, shero-shayari ko par apko milega kuch bhi nehi" Outlook's Editor Chinki Sinha in conversation with Bashir Dada, a distinguished poet, writer, playwright, and actor from Kashmir. He speaks about censorship and self-censorship in Kashmiri art and culture and believes the silence seems to have gotten louder since the abrogation of article 370. Recognised for his romantic poetry and significant contributions to Kashmiri literature, Dada has also written and directed numerous dramas, serials, and telefilms in Kashmiri and Urdu for radio and Doordarshan.