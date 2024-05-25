National

Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on today and after the removal of abrogation of article 370 in 2019, this is the first time that the people of Kashmir are getting a chance to participate in the elections. Elections were held in six different phases on six seats of J&K and today the election was completed on the last seat of the valley, Anantnag-Rajouri.