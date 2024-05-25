National

Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on today and after the removal of abrogation of article 370 in 2019, this is the first time that the people of Kashmir are getting a chance to participate in the elections. Elections were held in six different phases on six seats of J&K and today the election was completed on the last seat of the valley, Anantnag-Rajouri.

Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

A paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri women queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Lidroo, south of Srinagar.

1/9
Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

An elderly Kashmiri man shows the indelible ink mark on his index finger after casting his vote during the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Adlashmagam, south of Srinagar.

2/9
Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

A Kashmiri woman waits on a bench as others queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Kanelwan, south of Srinagar.

3/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

People sitting outside the polling booth after casting their votes in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.

4/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

People standing in queue waiting for their turn to cast votes in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.

5/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

An elderly man shows off his voting slip after casting his vote in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.

6/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

Two elderly men greets each other at a polling booth in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.

7/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

Police personnel block the road towards the polling booth for the press as the former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti casts her vote in Bijbehara, Anantnag, South Kashmir.

8/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

Former chief Mehbooba Mufti shows her voting mark after casting her vote in Bijbehara, Anantnag, South Kashmir.

9/9
Photo by Yasir Iqbal

Women walking down towards the polling booth to cast their vote in Marhama Village,in Bijbehara, Anantnag, South Kashmir.

