Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370

A paramilitary soldier stands guard as Kashmiri women queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Lidroo, south of Srinagar.
An elderly Kashmiri man shows the indelible ink mark on his index finger after casting his vote during the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Adlashmagam, south of Srinagar.
A Kashmiri woman waits on a bench as others queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Kanelwan, south of Srinagar.
People sitting outside the polling booth after casting their votes in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.
People standing in queue waiting for their turn to cast votes in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.
An elderly man shows off his voting slip after casting his vote in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.
Two elderly men greets each other at a polling booth in Kokernag area of Anantnag, South Kashmir.
Police personnel block the road towards the polling booth for the press as the former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti casts her vote in Bijbehara, Anantnag, South Kashmir.
Former chief Mehbooba Mufti shows her voting mark after casting her vote in Bijbehara, Anantnag, South Kashmir.
Women walking down towards the polling booth to cast their vote in Marhama Village,in Bijbehara, Anantnag, South Kashmir.