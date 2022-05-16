Mahantesh, a man from Karnataka's Bagalkote district, was arrested for assaulting a female lawyer over personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media in which lawyer Sangeetha was attacked by her neighbour Mahantesh, he had earlier claimed that the lawyer allegedly tortured and harassed him.

The incident was captured on video showing Manthesh attacking the woman with rage and force. The intensity of the slaps forces the woman back, she is also kicked in the stomach.

Trigger warning: A lawyer was brutally assaulted by a man named Mahantesh in Vinayak nagar, Bagalkot, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kZ3OpUeKbi — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 14, 2022

Even though there are people around, none came forward to help the woman, who is thrashed around mercilessly.

Mahantesh attacked the woman due to personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case, said the police.

The two have reportedly fought several times in the past. The lawyer was repeatedly slapped and kicked in a brutal assault near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Saturday afternoon as per the media reports.

The accused has been arrested, said the police.

Sharing the video, Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition, Hariprasad B.K., urged the police to arrest the accused immediately. The Congress leader further alleged that the man assaulted the lawyer with the “support of a BJP leader”.



