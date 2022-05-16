Monday, May 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Man Slaps And Assault Woman Lawyer In Public, Video Goes Viral

A man from Karnataka's Bagalkote district, was arrested for assaulting a female lawyer over personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case.

Karnataka Man Slaps And Assault Woman Lawyer In Public, Video Goes Viral
A man arrested for assault (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 May 2022 10:21 am

Mahantesh, a man from Karnataka's Bagalkote district, was arrested for assaulting a female lawyer over personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media in which lawyer Sangeetha was attacked by her neighbour Mahantesh, he had earlier claimed that the lawyer allegedly tortured and harassed him. 

Related stories

Rajasthan Cong MLA, Accused Of Assaulting Engineers, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Remand

Rajasthan Cong MLA, Accused Of Assaulting Power Dept Engineers, Surrenders

The incident was captured on video showing Manthesh attacking the woman with rage and force. The intensity of the slaps forces the woman back, she is also kicked in the stomach. 

Even though there are people around, none came forward to help the woman, who is thrashed around mercilessly.

Mahantesh attacked the woman due to personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case, said the police.

The two have reportedly fought several times in the past. The lawyer was repeatedly slapped and kicked in a brutal assault near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Saturday afternoon as per the media reports.

The accused has been arrested, said the police.

Sharing the video, Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition, Hariprasad B.K., urged the police to arrest the accused immediately. The Congress leader further alleged that the man assaulted the lawyer with the “support of a BJP leader”.

 

Tags

National Woman Lawyer Civil Dispute Case Assault Man Arrested Woman Assault Viral Video Brutal Assault Personal Enmity Bagalkote District Karnataka India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Firings In Unacademy, Vedantu And Lido Tell About The Future Of Edtech In India

What Firings In Unacademy, Vedantu And Lido Tell About The Future Of Edtech In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court