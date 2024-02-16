Karnataka Govt Committed To Constitutional Classification Of Quota For SCs: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, presenting the state budget on Friday, said his government is committed to a scientific and constitutional classification of reservation for scheduled castes, and has made a recommendation to the Centre in this regard.

The cabinet had last month decided to recommend to the Centre to insert Article 341 (3) to the Constitution, which will enable states to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. "Our Government is committed to a scientific and constitutional classification of reservation for scheduled castes. In this respect, a recommendation has been made to the Central Government to insert clause (3) under Article 341," he said.

The move is seen as significant ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The chief minister also announced several welfare schemes and measures in the budget for various sections of society, including a gratuity facility for Anganwadi workers and helpers, an increase in monthly pension under 'Mythri' scheme for gender minorities from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.

"We will also take steps for simplifying the process of identification and issuing identity cards." For the welfare of former 'devadasis', the monthly allowance will be raised from Rs1,500 to Rs 2,000, while a special package will be provided through the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation.

Financial assistance for construction of houses will be given through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, and detailed survey on their socio-economic status will be conducted to design appropriate welfare interventions.