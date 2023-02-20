Two senior women officers in Karnataka engaged in a public feud over a social media post on Sunday. Roopa Moudgil, an IPS officer alleged in Facebook post that Rohini Sindhuri, an IAS officer, sent compromising pictures of her to senior IAS officials and even posted them on social media, which is violation of code of conduct.

The Facebook post which was shared by Roopa on Saturday, February 18, also accused Rohini of corruption along with sending personal pictures to other IAS officers in 2021 and 2022. In response to the allegations, IPS Officer Rohini Sindhuri claimed that they were false and that a false vilification campaign was being run against her.

"Mental illness is a huge problem, it needs to be addressed by medication and counselling. When it affects people in responsible positions, it becomes all the more dangerous. Roopa IPS has been driving false, personal vilification campaigns against me which is her standard modus operandi," Rohini alleged when the allegations came to light. She also claimed that Roopa is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on February 20 expressed displeasure against the conduct of the officers, and warned action, citing service rule violation. "We are not sitting quiet, action will be taken against them. They both are behaving in such a bad way that not even normal people speak on the streets. Let them do whatever on their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving in a way they are doing is not right," the minister said.

Rohini has said that she will take legal and other actions with appropriate authorities for Roopa's actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

