Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Congress Stages Demo Over ED Questioning Of Sonia Gandhi

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday staged a demonstration in the city to protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning their party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case.

undefined
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:45 pm

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday staged a demonstration in the city to protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning their party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case. 

Congress leaders and workers led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar took out a rally from the party office on Queen's Road which culminated with a public meeting at Freedom Park. 

Throughout the route, the party leaders and workers holding placards, banners, and posters raised slogans against the Central government for harassing Gandhi unnecessarily. 

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said everyone is equal in India and whoever has done wrong should be punished, but the Central government is misusing the central agencies to harass the opposition, especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. 

"The Centre is using CBI, I-T, and ED to silence the opposition from raising voice against the burning issues in India," Siddaramaiah alleged. 

In view of the protest, elaborate security arrangements were made across the route to ensure law and order is maintained. 

Some miscreants burnt a car in front of the ED office here, police said, adding the identity of the car owner was not known.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Sonia Gandhi Leaves ED Office After 2 Hours Of Questioning

Sonia Gandhi Arrives At ED For Questioning In National Herald Money Laundering Case

BJP Slams Congress For Protests Ahead Of ED's Questioning Of Sonia Gandhi

Tags

National Chief Minister Siddaramaiah State President D K Shivakumar Alleged Money Laundering Case The Congress In Karnataka Demonstration In The City Enforcement Directorate Party President Sonia Gandhi Elaborate Security Arrangements
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes