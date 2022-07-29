Karnataka BJP Leader's Murder Investigation To Be Handed Over To NIA: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the investigation into the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla Committee Member of the BJYM — the youth wing of BJP, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night. The killing led to angst within BJP and Sangha Parivar ranks as they accused the BJP government of Karnataka of not standing up to protect their workers.

Bommai on Friday said, "We have decided to hand over the case to the NIA. It will be communicated to the Home Department. Since it is an inter-state issue (Karnataka-Kerala), we decided to hand over the matter to the NIA."

One more person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing. Earlier, two persons had been apprehended by police in relation to the case who had suspected links with Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

As BJP workers lashed out at their state leadership, Bommai earlier said if the situation demands, the "Yogi model" of Uttar Pradesh will be adopted in Karnataka too to deal with anti-national and communal elements trying to create unrest.

Police said the two people arrested earlier have been identified as Zakir (29) and Mohammed Shafiq (27), both from Bellare in Sullia taluk where Nettar was killed.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said, "Both are from Bellare. they have got suspected links with PFI - that we have to verify. We had taken them into custody last evening and after inquiry we have arrested them. We will produce them before court and ask for police custody and do further investigation Right now, we are looking into all aspects, we will be looking into involvement of others, motive and other matters."

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said the arrests have been made based on the evidence available and current investigation. He added that Zakir already has a case registered against him in Bellare police station in 2020 for an offence under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons).

The angst over the killing of BJYV leader has resulted in mass resignation by BJP workers in Karnataka, according to reports.

Deccan Herald reported, "At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. 'How justice was served in past murders [of BJP workers] is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance,' Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter."

The newspaper also reported that there were also reports of resignation from BJYM workers in Bagalkot and Dakshina Kannada districts.

(With PTI inputs)