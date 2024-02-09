Karnataka: 40 Percent Commission Allegation Resurfaces In Congress Regime, Govt Seeks Evidence | Details

The '40 percent commission' allegation which ended BJP's regime in Karnataka in 2022, has once again surfaced in the state, but this time with a twist.
All about the allegation
As per media reports, the same contractors' body which had alleged that 40% commission had to be paid to get contracts for public projects during the BJP regime in the state, has levelled the same allegation at the Congress government which came to power last year.
The sole difference lies in the fact that earlier, the politicians were making money whereas now the bureaucrats are involved in the money-making game.
The allegation came from D Kempanna, President, Karnataka State Contractors' Association. He said, "I don't think corruption has come down. Now, officials are making money. Earlier, politicians were."
Furthermore, the other members of the association alleged that officials don't issue work orders or release money unless bribes are paid and also claimed that "package deals" are awarded to agencies close to the bureaucrats, ignoring local contractors
Govt's reaction
While the BJP missed no opportunity to attack the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought evidence from the contractors' body. CM Siddaramaiah asked Mr Kempanna to approach Justice Nagamohan Das Commission if he has documents to prove corruption.
"We constituted the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to probe '40 per cent commission' that happened in the previous (BJP) government. If he has documents then he must share them," Siddaramaiah said, according to news agency PTI.
Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said, "Let him (Mr Kempanna) state the departments... present facts against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru municipal corporation) or the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board... and not make general statements. If there is anything, the chief minister will inquire into it."