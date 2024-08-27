Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention

Following the release of her upcoming film 'Emergency', in which she portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, actor and BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi Kangana Ranaut received death threats from Sikh extremist groups.
Citing a video that emerged on social media where an X user was seen defending Kangana over the portrayal of Gandhi's role and depiction of India's history, the BJP MP said, "Please look into this," tagging Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab Police.
As per media reports, in one of the videos on social media, a Christian-turned-Nihang Sikh said, "If in the movie he (slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing? Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer head can also chop it off."
Notably, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were known to be the two bodyguards of Indira Gandhi, who assassinated her on October 31, 1984.
According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Bhindranwale has been declared a community martyr, and portraying the entire Sikh community as separatists is wrong.
Claiming that the movie portrayed the Sikh community in a bad light, several Sikh organisations reportedly have called for the banning of the movie slated for theatrical release on September 6.