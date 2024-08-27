National

Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention

Citing a video that emerged on social media where an X user was seen defending Kangana Ranaut over the portrayal of Indira Gandhi's role and depiction of India's history in her upcoming film 'Emergency', the BJP MP said, "Please look into this," tagging Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab Police.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the release of her upcoming film 'Emergency', in which she portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, actor and BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi Kangana Ranaut received death threats from Sikh extremist groups.

Citing a video that emerged on social media where an X user was seen defending Kangana over the portrayal of Gandhi's role and depiction of India's history, the BJP MP said, "Please look into this," tagging Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab Police.

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut | - PTI
Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per media reports, in one of the videos on social media, a Christian-turned-Nihang Sikh said, "If in the movie he (slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing? Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer head can also chop it off."

Notably, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were known to be the two bodyguards of Indira Gandhi, who assassinated her on October 31, 1984.

Kangana Ranaut as Former PM Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency' - YouTube
'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama

BY Snigdha Nalini

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Bhindranwale has been declared a community martyr, and portraying the entire Sikh community as separatists is wrong.

Claiming that the movie portrayed the Sikh community in a bad light, several Sikh organisations reportedly have called for the banning of the movie slated for theatrical release on September 6.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For 0 Not Out Off 137 Balls
  2. WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10
  3. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
  4. KL Rahul Seeking Lucknow Super Giants Retention? Rumors Spark As He Meets With Owner Sanjiv Goenka
  5. Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  3. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Massive Security Cover For Nabanna Protest Seeking Mamata's Resignation; TMC Claims 'Conspiracy'
  2. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  3. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  4. 'Shameful Anti-Farmer': Rahul Gandhi Slams Kangana Ranaut's Comments Against Farmer Protest
  5. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  2. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protest: Garment Industry Faces Crisis Amid Political Unrest And Flood
  2. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  3. Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration 'Pressured' Facebook To Censor Content On Covid
  4. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  5. Over Half Of Ukraine Hit By Russia's Deadly Overnight Barrage Of Missiles, Drones: Officials
Latest Stories
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  2. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  3. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  6. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  7. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs