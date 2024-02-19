Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath reportedly removed a saffron flag from his residence amidst speculations in political circles about him leaving Congress to join the BJP.
As per an NDTV report, the flag was observed on the roof of Nath's home in Delhi yesterday.
The situation escalated on Saturday with Kamal Nath's arrival in Delhi, and his son, the only Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly removed the party's name from his social media bio.
There were rumors that Nath might have a meeting with the BJP leadership in Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari denied the rumors about Kamal Nath potentially switching to the BJP, stating that the senior Congress figure assured him that he had no intentions of leaving.
Patwari told PTI on Sunday, “The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person and this has come to light. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me that he was a Congressman and will remain in Congress."
“His relationship with the Gandhi family is unshakable. He has lived with the ideology of Congress and will remain with it till the end. This is what he told me,” the Congress leader added.
Narendra Saluja further fuelled the speculations about Nath and his son of joining BJP as he posted of a photo of the father-son duo with the caption 'Jai Shri Ram' on X.
Reports also suggested that Nakul Nath was likely to leave Congress while contesting from his father's bastion Chhindwara constituency as he announced his candidacy before the party made any declarations. He told the party workers in Chhindwara, "This time, too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will."