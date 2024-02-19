Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari denied the rumors about Kamal Nath potentially switching to the BJP, stating that the senior Congress figure assured him that he had no intentions of leaving.

Patwari told PTI on Sunday, “The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person and this has come to light. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me that he was a Congressman and will remain in Congress."

“His relationship with the Gandhi family is unshakable. He has lived with the ideology of Congress and will remain with it till the end. This is what he told me,” the Congress leader added.