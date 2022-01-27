Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Juhi Chawla 5G Case: Delhi HC Expunges Statements Against Actress

The remarks by a Delhi High Court judge that Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla filed the 5G lawsuit for gaining publicity were expunged by the court on Thursday. Her court fees was also reduced from Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 2 Lakh.

Juhi Chawla 5G Case: Delhi HC Expunges Statements Against Actress
Juhi Chawla - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 2:15 pm

 The Delhi High Court Thursday expunged remarks made by its judge against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed the lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country on account of health hazards, for gaining publicity.


 A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also reduced the costs imposed on Chawla from Rs 20 Lakh to Rs 2 lakh, saying that she did not take up the 5G issue in a “frivolous and casual manner”.


 The division bench allowed Chawla's appeal and set aside the single judge's June 4, 2021 order by which Chawla and two others' suit was dismissed with the observations that it was “defective”, “abuse of process of law” and filed for “gaining publicity”.


 The actress, who was present in the virtual hearing, volunteered to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society.

Tags

National Delhi High Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Paraglider Dies After Falling From Parachute In Assam

Paraglider Dies After Falling From Parachute In Assam

COVID-19: 48,905 New Cases In Karnataka, 39 Deaths

Lok Ayukta Act Amendment: Opposition UDF Meets Ker Governor

Cold Wave Intensifies In Kashmir

DCGI Grants Regular Market Approval For Covishield, Covaxin

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day