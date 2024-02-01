Joined Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra To Be Part Of Fight For Justice: CPI(M)

On the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the Congress, Left Front and TMC are constituents, he said a lot of people board a train from the originating station, but one cannot say who will continue to be part of the fight against the BJP and who deboard en route. "Mamata Banerjee now wants to get down from the train and we welcome it," the CPI(M) leader said.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was using the name of CPI(M) to hit out at the Congress. "The Congress is a very big pan-India party, does CPI(M) have such strength? But still she is saying CPI(M) is controlling it," he said.

Banerjee had recently claimed that the CPI(M) was trying to control the opposition bloc's agenda and asserted that the TMC will fight it alone against the BJP in West Bengal. He claimed that while the real fight is for jobs and farmers' problems, some parties are doing politics over religion.

Salim said that 2024 is a year of struggle for India to decide whether federal structure, secularism, parliamentary democracy will continue to remain in the country.

Claiming that battlelines have been drawn, Salim said, "We who believe in secularism and federal structure are on one side to save parliamentary democracy. On the other side, the BJP is using central agencies and corruption cases to increase the strength of the NDA.