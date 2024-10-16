J&K New Govt: Five Ministers Join UT's First Cabinet As CM Omar Abdullah Assumes Office

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of new J&K government, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024. Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of new J&K government, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024. Photo: PTI