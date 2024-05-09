J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar, Killed In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam

In a 40-hour-long fierce gunfight since Monday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam killed three terrorists, including a wanted terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba named Basit Dar. According to the Indian Army, the gunfight initiated on Monday night and concluded after almost 40 hours on Thursday morning.
Besides neutralizing the militants, the army officials also recovered several arms and ammunition from the deceased terrorists.
About the Lashkar terrorist
The wanted terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Basit Dar, was reportedly involved in over 18 cases, including killings of police and innocent civilians and planning of attacks on minorities.
Last year, the central probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh on Dar in a case of civilian killing. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him as he was accused of killing two non-local labourers in Kulgam in 2021.
What did the Indian Army say?
Taking it to X, the Indian Army wrote in a post, “A Joint Operation, that commenced on the intervening night of 06-07 May in general area Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 3 Terrorists have been eliminated along with recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem,”
It added, “The Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.”
About the encounter
As per reports, a fierce exchange of fire started on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday between terrorists and security forces in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir's Kulgam before the Indian army and the Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint operation.
Earlier this month, terrorists also launched an attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, killing one IAF personnel and injuring four others.