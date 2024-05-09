J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar, Killed In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam

What did the Indian Army say?

Taking it to X, the Indian Army wrote in a post, “A Joint Operation, that commenced on the intervening night of 06-07 May in general area Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 3 Terrorists have been eliminated along with recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem,”