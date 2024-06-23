National

J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Near LoC In Uri After Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt

The army personnel recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from the area of conflict during a search operation conducted later.

Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri Sector
Security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, leading to the death of at least two terrorists.

According to India Today report, army personnel detected suspicious movement in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector.

Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora | - File Photo
J-K: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bandipora

BY PTI

The militants opened fire after being confronted by the army but were soon neutralised.

The army personnel recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from the area of conflict during a search operation conducted later.

Security operation after terrorist attack on a bus in J&K's Reasi on Sunday - PTI/File
Reasi J&K Attack: MHA Hands Over Probe Into Terror Strike On Bus To NIA

BY Outlook Web Desk

Last week, two terrorists were killed and a police officer injured during a clash in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, where security forces engaged militants in the Sopore area.

