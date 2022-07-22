Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand Set To Launch New Policy To Revive The Tourism Sector

The Jharkhand government is ready to launch its 'Tourism Policy 2021'.

undefined
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:45 am

 Jharkhand is all set to launch its ‘Tourism Policy 2021’ in New Delhi on Saturday with a vision to revive and revamp the state’s tourism sector, an official said.

The new policy focuses on the promotion of religious, eco, adventure, wellness, rural, and mining tourism, he said. It offers a host of incentives and subsidies to attract investors across the nation and abroad, an official release said.

“Jharkhand has truly embarked on a journey to establish itself as one of the premier tourist destinations in India,” it said. Security, which is a pertinent issue for tourism to thrive in any state, will be ensured by positioning a Tourist Security Force, 24-hour helpline, and a central control room, the release said.

Related stories

The Long Wait Of Jharkhand's Sarna Tribes To Gain Special Religious Status In India

Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Old Pension Scheme, 100 Units Free Power For Poor

Jharkhand To Get 14 New Air Routes, 3 More Airports: Scindia

The new policy seeks to build upon a holistic approach, which takes into account rural tourism and the local economy, and at the same time, makes room for the modern and urban traveler, it said. The key focus area is to develop Parasnath, Madhuban, and Itkhori as places of religious pilgrimage. The development of eco-circuits has also been proposed in the policy.

“A unique aspect of the policy is the focus on the promotion of mining tourism, a concept which is gaining increasing traction nationally and internationally,” the release said. Efforts will be made to promote various fairs and festivals, and give opportunities to the tourists to experience a slice of the rich cultural heritage of the state, it added.

Tags

National Tourism Policy 2021 New Delhi  Jharkhand Tourist Security Force
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Droupadi Murmu Ahead In Race For President Of India; PM, Senior Ministers Likely To Meet Her Today

Droupadi Murmu Ahead In Race For President Of India; PM, Senior Ministers Likely To Meet Her Today

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live