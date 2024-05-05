National

Jharkhand: Four Boys Detained For Raping 19-Year-Old Girl, Posting Video On Social Media

Teenage boys detained for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl in Jharkhand
Four teenaged boys were detained for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl and posting the purported video of the crime on social media, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place on April 21, but the victim did not register a police complaint as the boys aged between 15-17 years had threatened to upload the objectionable video on social media if she told about her ordeal to anyone, the officer said.

Ramgarh SP Vimal Kumar said the boys allegedly posted the video on social media on May 3.

"The girl's family lodged a complaint at Ramgarh police station on May 4. Based on the complaint, all the four accused were detained and sent to a probation home," the SP said.

The girl in her complaint said the incident took place on April 21 after the four boys dragged her to an isolated place in a coal dumping yard under Ramgarh police station area.

