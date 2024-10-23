National

Jharkhand Elections: JMM, RJD Release 1st Lists Of Candidates; Seat Sharing Yet To Be Finalised

According to the poll schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the assembly elections in Jharkhand are slated to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20 respectively while the last date for filing nominations of the first phase ends on October 25. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 23.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Photo: PTI
info_icon

With less than a month left for the much-awaited assembly elections in Jharkhand, the seat-sharing talks are far from being over amongst the INDIA bloc parties. However, on Tuesday, a day after Congress released the first list of candidates, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came up with their respective lists of candidates.

According to the poll schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the assembly elections in Jharkhand are slated to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20 respectively while the last date for filing nominations of the first phase ends on October 25. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 23.

Kalpana Soren election meeting at Bengabad, Jharkhand - Outlook Photo/SURESH K PANDEY
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: How ‘Identity’ And ‘Infiltration’ Will Determine Fate Of JMM And BJP

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

JMM releases first list of 35 candidates

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday released its first list of 35 candidates fielding Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey segments. CM Soren is the sitting MLA from Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district.

In the 2019 assembly polls, CM Soren emerged victorious by 25,740 votes over his nearest BJP rival Simon Malto while his wife Kalpana Soren had won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma.

Furthermore, Basant Soren, the incumbent chief minister's brother has been fielded from Dumka, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindranath Mahto from Nala, Minister Mithilesh Thakur from Garhwa, Sonu Sudivya from Giridih and Bebi Devi from Dumri.

The other candidates announced by the JMM include Dipak Birua from Chaibasa and Kedar Hazara, a three-term sitting MLA of BJP who joined the party recently, from Jamua.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - PTI
Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress releases 1st list of 21 candidates

The Congress on Monday released its first list of 21 candidates fielding Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Oraon, also a former police officer, is a former Jharkhand Congress chief.

Senior Congress leader and the party's in-charge for Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland, Ajoy Kumar, will contest the election from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

Among others, Shipli Neha Tirkey has been fielded from the Mandar (ST) constituency. She is the incumbent MLA from the seat. Her father, Bandhu Tirkey, is the chairman of the Congress's manifesto committee for the Jharkhand polls. In Jharkhand, the Congress shares an alliance with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Suraj Mandal, Shibu Soren and Saiman Marandi in Ranchi - K M Kishan
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: From Fight For Statehood To Holding Power And Navigating Alliances

BY Outlook Web Desk

RJD releases list of 6 candidates

Besides JMM, another member of the INDIA bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday released a list of six candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls. According to PTI, the candidates were declared soon after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said a consensus was reached on sharing of seats.

The party nominated Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav from Godda and Subhash Yadav from Koderma.

Rashmi Prakash will contest from Chatra, Naresh Prasad Singh from Vishrampur and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Hussainabad, it said.

In the previous polls, the party contested seven seats and ended up as runners-up in five of those.

Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren - PTI
‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren

BY Outlook Web Desk

32 candidates file nominations

Thirty-two candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the first phase of the assembly polls in Jharkhand, an election official said. With these, the total number of nominations filed in various assembly constituencies till now has reached 57, the official further added.

On November 13, as many as 43 assembly constituencies will go to polls. The nomination process for the phase started on October 18 and will conclude on October 25.

"Thirty-two candidates have filed their nomination papers on Tuesday. Till Monday, 25 candidates had filed nominations,” Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.

The nomination process for the second phase of elections to 38 assembly seats started on Tuesday but no document was filed on the very first day.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Cricket Match
  2. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Set To Face White Ferns In ODIs
  3. LSG To Release KL Rahul For IPL Mega Auction? Report Suggests Mayank Yadav Could Be Retained Instead
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer Set To Miss Next Match Against Tripura
  5. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund: Vinicius Junior Hat-Trick Heroics Spark Remarkable Comeback In UCL
  2. Sturm Graz 0-2 Sporting CP: Nuno Santos, Viktor Gyokeres Secure Routine Away Win In UCL 2024
  3. EFL Championship: Leeds United Profit From Daniel Bachmann Blunders To Beat Watford 2-1
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: John Mcginn And Jhon Duran Help Maintain 100% Record In UCL 2024
  5. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, UEFA Champions League: French Giants Fall Short Despite Hakimi Stunner
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: JMM, RJD Release 1st Lists Of Candidates; Seat Sharing Yet To Be Finalised
  2. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Assassination Probe
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  2. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Assassination Probe
  3. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  4. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  5. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway