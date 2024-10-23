National

Jharkhand Elections: JMM, RJD Release 1st Lists Of Candidates; Seat Sharing Yet To Be Finalised

According to the poll schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the assembly elections in Jharkhand are slated to take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20 respectively while the last date for filing nominations of the first phase ends on October 25. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 23.