Jharkhand CM Congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge On Being Elected Congress President

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected the Congress president.

Jharkhand Congress Legislature Party leader and minister Alamgir Alam and state party president Rajesh Thakur called on Kharge at his Delhi residence to congratulate him.

“My heartiest congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji on his election as the INC India president. I wish him the very best in his journey," Soren said in a tweet.

Congress leaders and workers burst crackers, beat drums and distributed sweets here on the election of Mallikarjun Kharge calling it a victory for democracy and Congress party.

The party will get the benefit of Kharge's vast experience and under his able leadership the Congress will scale new heights and the organization will gain more strength, a statement by the party said.

