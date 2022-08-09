JDU-BJP Alliance Was Nefarious: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the alliance between the JDU and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar was "nefarious", which was bound to break. Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned from the post of the chief minister of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

"This nefarious alliance formed to form the government in Bihar by strangling democracy was bound to break. So, it broke," Gehlot told reporters in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Gehlot indirectly targeted the BJP, saying, "The autocratic tendencies of them have killed the democracy in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now in Maharashtra. They are killing democracy, they are murderers of democracy, they are flouting the constitution. The country will not forgive them."

He said the Congress has started a campaign against inflation and unemployment due to which these people have come on the defensive mode. He said, "We have started this movement at the block, district, state and national-level. A nationwide rally is being held at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on August 28."

Gehlot said there is a resentment among people as they are not getting employment. "Due to inflation, it has become difficult to run the kitchen. The situation is very serious in the country," he added. Gehlot asked the BJP how long it will "mislead people in the name of religion".

"It has a limit. The stomach eventually asks for bread, people are not getting food. If there is no employment then how will they fetch money to eat," he said. Gehlot said the Congress and his government will continue to mount pressure on the central government to demand the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) be accorded the national project status.

"We will continue to put pressure on the prime minister regarding this matter," he said. Gehlot attended a function organised on World Tribal Day at Mangarh Dham (Banswara) on Tuesday, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works.

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken and state party president Govind Singh Dotasra were with him.

(With PTI Inputs)