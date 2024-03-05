Jawaharlal Nehru's Approach To China: Happy To Acquiesce?

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had, in November 1950, declared in Parliament: “Our maps show that the McMahon Line is our boundary and that is our boundary—map or no map.” About the Ladakh-Aksai Chin border, he said, “It is chiefly defined by long usage and custom.” In the Survey of India maps, which India inherited in 1947, this border was shown as “undefined”. Later, in 1954, Nehru had instructed that the old maps be replaced with new maps showing the border defined, which would not be open for discussion. In the new maps, Aksai Chin was included in India, not being aware that it had been under Chinese control since 1950. After including it in India in the map, it was neither occupied nor was any check-post set up to announce India’s ownership. Even when China had constructed a road there, India had remained unaware. In any case, since it was an international border, consultations with the other stakeholders should have been mandatory. China, despite having occupied it, remained open to discussions. Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai had proposed to India to conduct new surveys as the bilateral borders had never been surveyed in a scientific manner in the past. Unfortunately, Nehru did not accept this suggestion and another opportunity to settle the dispute was allowed to slip. If only he had followed his own advice, which he liberally gave to Burmese Prime Minister U Nu to negotiate his country’s borders with China and not adopt a rigid position, he would have saved himself the ignominy of 1962.