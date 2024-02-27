Jarange's Remarks: Speaker Directs For SIT Probe Into Conspiracy To Create Unrest In Maharashtra

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday directed the government to set up an SIT and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial remarks of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The assembly also witnessed a brief adjournment after the ruling alliance members pointed to remarks of Jarange and alleged there was a conspiracy to create unrest in the state. The ruling side members stood up, demanding action against those inciting violence. Narwekar then adjourned the House for five minutes.

When the House resumed, the speaker directed the government to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into Jarange's remarks against Fadnavis. Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Sunday, Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The activist also said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Jarange had also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it. The issue was raised by Ashish Shelar (BJP) in the Lower House. He said provocative language to incite violence has no place in democracy. He demanded to know who was behind Jarange's actions, aimed at creating "unrest" in the state by saying Maharashtra will be "burnt down."