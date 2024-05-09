National

Japan, Nagaland Join Hands In Construction Of Kohima Peace Memorial Commemorating World War II

The Japanese government has come forward to construct the memorial and eco-park commemorating World War II.

Advertisement

X/@Neiphiu_Rio
Ambassador of Japan to India, Suzuki Hiroshi and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the Kohima Peace Memorial Photo: X/@Neiphiu_Rio
info_icon

Ambassador of Japan to India, Suzuki Hiroshi and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday inaugurated the Kohima Peace Memorial, laid the foundation stone of the Eco-Park and also planted tree saplings here.

The Japanese government has come forward to construct the memorial and eco-park commemorating World War II. The Battle of Kohima was fought between Japanese and British Indian forces from April 4 to June 10, 1944.

Suzuki said, “Eighty years ago, this peaceful and beautiful land of Nagaland became, all of a sudden, engulfed in the ravages of war between the Japanese Forces and the British Commonwealth Forces.”

Advertisement

The people of Nagaland, who had nothing to do with the war, inevitably had to go through a great ordeal, he said.

"Many were coerced into cooperation; so many people lost their lives or got injured under the crossfire; most people were forced to flee from the land of their ancestors,” Suzuki said.

For the Japanese people, the Battle of Kohima is remembered, along with the Battle of Imphal, as one of the most disastrous battles in World War II, he said.

Expressing deep gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their magnanimous generosity extended to the Japanese people who had come back to collect the remains of their families, the envoy said “this generosity has fostered a new friendship between Japan and Nagaland.”

Advertisement

Next to the Kohima Peace Memorial, an Eco-Park is going to be developed as part of the Nagaland Forest Management Project with ODA from the Japanese Government, he said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, “Today is a very important milestone in the narrative of Naga-Japan partnership, as ours was an association that started under the cloud of conflict but has today matured into one advocating peace and brotherhood of humanity.”

Nagas have always felt a very close connection to the Japanese people and in recent times the state is witnessing the increasing influence of Japanese culture especially among the youth, he said.

Nagaland’s close association with Japan started almost five decades ago through the Japan Association for the Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties, an association that continues even to this day, he said.

Rio assured a Japanese delegation that Nagaland would take every possible step to ensure best practices and transparent standards in carrying out the projects.

Suzuki and Rio also planted tree saplings marking the foundation laying of the Eco-Park.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Teen Rape Victims Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police
  2. Nijjar Killing: Accused Karan Brar Says He Got Student Visa To Canada Within Days
  3. Japan, Nagaland Join Hands In Construction Of Kohima Peace Memorial Commemorating World War II
  4. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  5. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
Entertainment News
  1. After Deleting Pictures With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Says His Wedding Ring Is ‘Very Dear’ To Him
  2. Masaba Gupta Makes Her First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement At A Store Launch Event In Mumbai
  3. Mukesh Chhabra On Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Sequel: Many Emotions Attached, Realised I Shouldn't Touch It
  4. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  5. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. Rory McIlroy: Golf Could Learn From Northern Ireland Peace Process
  3. Lara's Bold Prediction: Jaiswal The Only One Primed To Shatter His Cricket Records
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Serbian Superstar Nikola Jokic Wins Third MVP Award
  5. Olympiakos Vs Aston Villa, Europa Conference League: Villans Ready For 'Biggest Challenge'
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; Mayawati's Nephew Reacts After Demotion