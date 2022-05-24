Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Visits Dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Family In Jammu

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Visits Dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Family In Jammu
LG Manoj Sinha meeting Rahul Bhat's family Twitter/Office of LG J&K

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 9:23 pm

Almost two weeks after terrorists killed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening visited his house in Jammu and offered condolences to his family.

Officials said Sinha visited Bhat's family at Ban Talab in the outskirts of Jammu and expressed his condolences to his parents, wife, and other members of the family.

The government stand shoulder to shoulder with the family and assured them of all possible assistance, said Sinha in a tweet.

After Sinha left, Rahul’s father Bitu Jee Bhat said Sinha assured his family of all possible help from the government.

Bittu Jee said, "We were assured that the government will do whatever possible to provide relief to us."

Bhat’s wife said an assurance was given that she will get a better job besides the expenses for the education of her daughter would be borne by the government. The agitated Kashmiri pandits are demanding adequate compensation and a government job for the wife of the deceased. 

Related stories

Dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Family Gets Government Job, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Protests Continue In Kashmir Over Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s Killing

Dead Kashmiri Pandit's Family Sought Transfer Citing Threat To Life But Were Ignored: Colleagues

Bhat, 35, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

His killing led to widespread protests by minority Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, several of whom were Bhat's fellow staffers employed under the government scheme. They demanded relocation to safer places outside Kashmir and threatened mass resignation. The police lathi-charged the protesters and fired tear-gas shells at them.

On Monday, Sinha visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees are protesting for over a week after Bhat's killing. Sinha assured them that their problems will be addressed honestly, officials said.

After paying homage to Bhat and listening to the protesting employees, Sinha said while it is true that he visited the camp late, he used to get information about the difficulties faced by the employees.

He said, "It was said that I came late here, which is true. I wanted to come that day only (after Bhat's killing). That morning, I met Bhat's sister and his brother-in-law. First, I was told that a delegation was coming to meet me, but then I was told that you wanted me to come here."

"I have come from outside. You know it and there is no need to tell you under which scheme you have been employed. The present administration, not only in Bhat's case but if any person is killed, honestly tries to get to the root of the case. There is no other agenda. While there can be no compensation for anyone's death, the government has its own process."

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rahul Bhat Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Valley Kashmiri Pandits Kashmiri Pandits' Community Kashmiri Pandits Schemes Kashmiri Pandit Migrants
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries