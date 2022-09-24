Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
National

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Migrant Workers Shot At In Pulwama, Says Police

Both the workers are from Betitiah in Bihar. They have been hospitalised and are said to be in stable condition.

Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police
Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:04 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two migrant workers have been shot in Pulwama district. 

The Kashmir Zone of J&K Police said in a tweet that terrorists injured two labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora area of Pulwama.

The police identified the injured workers as Shamshad, son of Islam Sheikh, and Faizan Qasri, son of Fayaz Qadri. Both of them are residents of Betiya distrit of Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Jammu News Jammu And Kashmir Police Kashmir Conflict Terrorists Migrant Workers Targeted Killings
