Jammu & Kashmir: Two Migrant Workers Shot At In Pulwama, Says Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two migrant workers have been shot in Pulwama district.

The Kashmir Zone of J&K Police said in a tweet that terrorists injured two labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora area of Pulwama.

The police identified the injured workers as Shamshad, son of Islam Sheikh, and Faizan Qasri, son of Fayaz Qadri. Both of them are residents of Betiya distrit of Bihar.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in #Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Identified as Shamshad S/O Islam Shiekh & Faizan Qasri S/O Fayaz Qadri, R/O Batya Zila Bihar.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2022

(With PTI inputs)