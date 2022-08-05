Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Kulgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.

