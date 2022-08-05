Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Kulgam

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.  

Representational Image
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 1:23 pm

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, a police official said.  

"#Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice", Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Related stories

Extrajudicial Killings: The Sordid Saga Of Fake Encounters And The Long Ordeal For Justice

Namaste Gang Members Who Greet People With Folded Hands Before Robbing Them Held In Delhi After Encounter

From Goonda Raj To Encounter Raj In Uttar Pradesh

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Encounter Militants Kulgam Security Forces Terrorists Kashmir Zone Police Encounter In Kulgam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years