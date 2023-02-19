Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Jammu And Kashmir Employees To Face Action Over Making Unfavourable Comments On Govt Via Social Media

Jammu and Kashmir administration in its order said some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms.

LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 4:47 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies and issue notices to them, official sources said.

The direction was passed by Chief Secretary A K Mehta at a meeting in Jammu on Friday with instructions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) to issue a necessary circular in this regard, the sources said.

During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms, they said.

They said Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the GAD.

As a follow-up to the directions of the chief secretary, the sources said the concerned district magistrates flashed urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers and directed them to sensitise their subordinate staff about the directions till the time GAD comes out with a necessary circular.
 

