Jaipur: Denied Admission, Woman Delivers Baby Near Govt Hospital's Gate; 3 Doctors Suspended

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, said after the matter came to light, the department constituted an inquiry committee with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

Hospital denies admission, woman delivers baby near hospital gate
The Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended three resident doctors of a government hospital here over negligence after a pregnant woman was denied admission and had to deliver the child near the hospital's gate, officials said.

Taking action on the committee's report, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital -- Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj -- were suspended after "serious negligence and insensitivity" was found on their part, the statement said.

A show cause notice was also issued to Kanwatia Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajendra Singh Tanwar for supervisory negligence in the case, it added.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the pregnant woman was not admitted to the hospital. She experienced labour pain while walking out and was forced to give birth to the child near the gate of the hospital, the officials said.

