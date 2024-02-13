Jailed Senthil Balaji Resigns As Tamil Nadu Minister Amid Bail Rejections

Since his arrest, Senthil Balaji has been hospitalised for chest pains and has also undergone a heart surgery at a private hospital. He was discharged on July 17 and has since been jailed in the Puzhal central prison.

While Balaji was a minister, he was not holding any portfolio as Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin reallocated his portfolios (electricity, excise and prohibition). But CM Stalin had cited Balaji's ill health and not his arrest for the reallocation.