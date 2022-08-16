Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
National

J&K: Six ITBP Personnel Die As Bus Falls Into Gorge, 37 Wounded

The bus was carrying personnel from ITBP, deployed for Amarnath Yatra duties. It was returning from Chandanwari when the driver lost control over it and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) PTI

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 1:15 pm

At least six personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have died and 37 others were wounded, some of them very critically, after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down to a gorge near Zig Chandanwari in a tourist location Pahalgam, around 90 km south of Srinagar, the police said.

The police said in a road accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in the Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel died and several others were wounded. The police said the injured are being airlifted to the Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment.

The bus was carrying personnel from ITBP, deployed for yatra duties. It was returning from Chandanwari when the driver lost control over it and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

The government has launched a massive rescue operation to move the wounded personnel to the hospital.

Jammu And Kashmir ITBP Personnel Anantnag Srinagar Amarnath Yatra Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
