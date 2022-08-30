Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:42 pm

An unidentified militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

" #ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which one of the ultras has been gunned down so far, the officials said without giving further details.  

Related stories

Jammu: Police Seize Cache Of Arms Dropped On Border; Jailed LeT Informer Killed In Encounter

High Alert In Jammu After Militants Manage To Escape During Encounter

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Encounter Shopian Security Forces Militant Kashmir Zone Police
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details