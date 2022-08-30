J&K: Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

" #ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

An encounter broke out during the operation in which one of the ultras has been gunned down so far, the officials said without giving further details.