IYC Workers Attack BRS MLA’s Convoy With Chappals, The Youth Wing Staged Protests Over Other Issues In Recent Past

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Sunday attacked a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA’s convoy with chappals, over incomplete projects and non-implementation of schemes in Telangana’s Karimnagar.

The incident took place in Gundlapalli village in Ganneruvaram Mandal in Karimnagar district when MLA Rasamayi Balakishan was there for a visit.

Police had to resort to the lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of Congress youth members gathered on the road.

They staged a dharna to complete a double road and a few other schemes that were promised, but are still pending for a long time.

Karimnagar District Congress President Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana expressed his solidarity with the leaders of the youth groups that were protesting.

Meanwhile, IYC workers have been in the news for a number of reasons.

On November 4, IYC demanded a high-level probe into the letter by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, alleging he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore protection money to AAP minister Satyendra Jain. The youth Congress staged a massive protest in this regard outside the AAP headquarters. The police barricaded the road leading to the AAP office and protestors were stopped 50 metres away. IYC members carried a Rs 50 Crore currency note with Arvind Kejriwal’s picture on it, along with ‘Sukesh Chandrashekhar Reserve Bank’ written on it.

On November 2, a Kasaragod court fined 12 IYC workers a total of Rs 91,200 for a “violent” protest they took out against the government for not handing over the case diary of the Periya double murder case to the CBI, despite two high court orders.

On October 31, IYC members paid tribute to the victims of the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi town by organising a candle march from its office to the Jantar Mantar, where its workers paid homage to the dead.

On October 31, IYC slammed the Kerala government for raising the retirement age of state PSU employees to 60, dubbing the decision as "anti-youth". There are over 100 State PSU's engaging around 1.50 lakh workers.