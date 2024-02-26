Is The South Indifferent To The Farmer’s Protest? Partly Yes, But Not Entirely True

Apart from Supply Co, two other government agencies, namely the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, are engaged in crop procurement. With a well-established system for crop procurement in place, the APMC Act has become inconsequential in the state. While state agencies handle agricultural product procurement, farmers retain the flexibility to sell their products in the open market through private entities.

Kerala stands out as the first state to announce a minimum support price for vegetables. In 2020, the government declared MSP for 16 varieties of vegetables, set at 20 per cent above the production cost. Local Self Governments, in collaboration with Horticorp and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, oversee the procurement of products from farmers. In 2022, the MSP was expanded to cover an additional five varieties of vegetables.

However, Kerala is currently facing a severe financial crisis. SupplyCo delivers the paddy acquired from farmers to private mills, where it is processed into rice and subsequently distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The Union Government releases its share of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) only at the stage when the rice reaches consumers through the PDS. Initially, SupplyCo used to provide payment to farmers during procurement, but due to the financial crisis, the state could not sustain this practice. Consequently, farmers are now issued Paddy Receipt Sheets, enabling them to secure loans from scheduled banks. The government repays this loan when the Union Government transfers its share of the MSP. However, this system has numerous drawbacks. The delayed release of the Union Government's share results in delayed loan repayment, adversely affecting the credit score of individual farmers and rendering them ineligible for other loans. In November 2023, K G Prasad, a farmer from Kuttanad in Alappuzha, known as the rice bowl of Kerala, tragically took his own life. His suicide note mentioned that banks had refused him loans, citing a pending PRS loan as the reason.