National

Iran To Allow Indian Authorities To Meet 17 Crew Members Of Seized Cargo Vessel

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, according to an Iranian readout.

Advertisement

Tehran to allow Indian authorities to meet 17 Indian crew members of a seized cargo vessel
info_icon

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Tehran will allow Indian authorities to meet 17 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, according to an Iranian readout.

In the talks, Jaishankar called for release of the Indians onboard Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries.

"We are following up on the details of the seized ship and soon it will be possible for the representatives of the Indian government to meet with the crew of the said ship," the Iranian readout quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

Advertisement

It said Jaishankar expressed his concern about the situation of the 17 Indian crew members and requested assistance from Iran in this regard.

Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized 'MSC Aries' reportedly in view of its links with Israel.

The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said on Saturday that it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.

Hours after the Iranian action, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the ship's crew comprised of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.

Advertisement

Official sources in India said it is in touch with Iran to secure the release of 17 Indians.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Them Of Getting Plastic Surgery
  3. Sports World April 14 Highlights: Liverpool Lose Ground; Leverkusen Win Bundesliga Title
  4. Sports World LIVE: Mohun Bagan Host Mumbai City FC In ISL League Shield Decider
  5. From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage
  6. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility
  7. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Hold Parallel Rallies In Kerala; Shah In Violence-Hit Manipur Today