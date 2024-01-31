Interim Budget 2024-25: A 'Vote-On-Account' Before The Actual Vote

The last interim budget was presented in 2019, when Piyush Goyal, who held the additional charge of the Finance Ministry at the time, maintained the usual pattern of a low-key plan, with only two big-ticket announcements being the Income Tax rebate and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Yojana, a farmer support scheme. These measures were announced as strategic responses to Opposition's attempts to woo the middle class disenchanted by demonetisation and GST, and Congress' promise of the social welfare cash scheme.

As the BJP appears confident to win a third consecutive term, it is no surprise that the finance minister played it cool and advised to wait and watch till a new government comes in. A full Budget will likely be tabled in July after the newly elected government takes charge.